Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Given New C$8.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LUN. TD Securities cut their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 16th. CIBC upped their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. National Bank Financial lowered Lundin Mining from a sector perform overweight rating to an underperform overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Lundin Mining to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$13.09.

TSE LUN opened at C$8.40 on Thursday. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of C$6.24 and a twelve month high of C$14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.96.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

