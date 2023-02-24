Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Upgraded to Neutral by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SAUHY has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Straumann in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Straumann from CHF 153 to CHF 147 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Straumann presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $140.50.

Straumann Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SAUHY opened at $13.79 on Thursday. Straumann has a 12-month low of $8.65 and a 12-month high of $16.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.79 and a 200 day moving average of $11.47.

About Straumann

Straumann Holding AG engages in the provision of implant, restorative, and regenerative dentistry solutions to dental professionals and laboratories. It operates through the following segments: Sales Western Europe, Sales Central Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (CEEMEA), Sales North America (NAM), Sales Asia Pacific (APAC), Sales Latin America (LATAM), and Operations.

