Gear Energy (OTCMKTS:GENGF) Price Target Cut to C$1.10

Gear Energy (OTCMKTS:GENGF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.15 to C$1.10 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Gear Energy Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:GENGF opened at $0.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average of $0.89. Gear Energy has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $1.49.
Gear Energy Company Profile
