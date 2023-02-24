Gear Energy (OTCMKTS:GENGF) Price Target Cut to C$1.10

Gear Energy (OTCMKTS:GENGF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.15 to C$1.10 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Gear Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GENGF opened at $0.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average of $0.89. Gear Energy has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $1.49.

Gear Energy Company Profile

Gear Energy Ltd. is an exploration and production company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and gas properties. Its properties are located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded on June 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

