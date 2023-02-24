5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Price Target Raised to C$4.00 at National Bankshares

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Rating) had its target price raised by National Bankshares from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VNP. Desjardins upgraded shares of 5N Plus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, 5N Plus presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$3.67.

Get 5N Plus alerts:

5N Plus Price Performance

Shares of TSE:VNP opened at C$2.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.88 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.37. 5N Plus has a twelve month low of C$1.03 and a twelve month high of C$3.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$227.01 million, a PE ratio of -45.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 1.51.

About 5N Plus

5N Plus Inc produces and sells semiconductors in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers low melting point alloys, semiconductor compounds and wafers, as well as various chemicals, and metals. It is also involved in manufacture of metallic powders for micro-electronic and manufacturing applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 5N Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5N Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.