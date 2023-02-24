Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) PT Lowered to C$9.50

Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Anaergia from C$17.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Scotiabank lowered Anaergia from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Anaergia from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Anaergia from C$10.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

Anaergia Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANRGF opened at $3.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 2.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.64 and its 200-day moving average is $5.10. Anaergia has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $11.50.

About Anaergia

Anaergia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the generation of renewable energy and conversion of waste to resources. The company offers anaerobic digestion technologies for the production of clean energy, fertilizers, and recycled water from waste streams. It offers wastewater resource recovery, municipal solid waste, and agri-food solutions.

