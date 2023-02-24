Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) PT Raised to $230.00 at Roth Mkm

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Roth Mkm from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Roth Mkm’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PANW. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $208.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.77.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $188.74 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $213.63. The company has a market capitalization of $56.70 billion, a PE ratio of 2,573.84, a PEG ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $152.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.34.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

In other news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.41, for a total value of $344,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,916,245.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.41, for a total value of $344,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,916,245.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John P. Key sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total transaction of $469,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,664 shares in the company, valued at $2,938,879.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 247,764 shares of company stock valued at $39,940,935 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PANW. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth about $6,910,000. United Bank increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth about $1,022,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.