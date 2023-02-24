KeyCorp Increases Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target to $230.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at KeyCorp from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the network technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.86% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $208.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.77.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $188.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $56.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,573.84, a PEG ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.17. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $213.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $152.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.34.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

In other news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.41, for a total transaction of $344,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,916,245.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.41, for a total transaction of $344,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,916,245.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director James J. Goetz sold 100,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total transaction of $16,476,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,153,100.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 247,764 shares of company stock valued at $39,940,935 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PANW. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth $6,910,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth $1,022,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Articles

