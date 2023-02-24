Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) PT Raised to $220.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $195.00 to $220.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $208.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.77.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $188.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,573.84, a PEG ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.34. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $213.63.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director John P. Key sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total transaction of $469,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,938,879.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director John P. Key sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total value of $469,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,938,879.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.41, for a total value of $344,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,916,245.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 247,764 shares of company stock valued at $39,940,935. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avondale Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 156 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Read More

