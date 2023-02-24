Insider Selling: ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) SVP Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) SVP Jennifer Hankes Painter sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,477,048. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ASGN opened at $89.55 on Friday. ASGN Incorporated has a 12-month low of $78.25 and a 12-month high of $124.35. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.75.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. ASGN had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that ASGN Incorporated will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of ASGN from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ASGN in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on ASGN from $108.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASGN has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.80.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in ASGN by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,860,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of ASGN by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 3,886 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ASGN by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in ASGN by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ASGN by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

