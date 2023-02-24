Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) PT Raised to $227.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Barclays from $215.00 to $227.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PANW. Guggenheim cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $228.33 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.77.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $188.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $56.70 billion, a PE ratio of 2,573.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.17. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $132.22 and a 12 month high of $213.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

Institutional Trading of Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.41, for a total value of $344,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,716 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,916,245.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total transaction of $6,355,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,864,523 shares of the company's stock, valued at $329,162,890.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 247,764 shares of company stock valued at $39,940,935. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 190.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 12,316 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 8,081 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 186.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,658 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,520,000 after buying an additional 21,890 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 285.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 52,833 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,654,000 after buying an additional 39,124 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $345,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 408.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 11,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Articles

