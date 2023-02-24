Gaurav Shah Sells 12,194 Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Stock

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) CEO Gaurav Shah sold 12,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $232,417.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 536,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,233,028.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.9 %
NASDAQ RCKT opened at $18.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 10.31 and a quick ratio of 10.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.29 and its 200-day moving average is $18.17. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $7.57 and a one year high of $23.48.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Pharmaceuticals
About Rocket Pharmaceuticals
Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT)
- Is The Rally In The TJX Companies Stock Over?
- Can Alibaba Sustain the Earnings Boost?
- The Bottom Is In For Garmin Stock
- NVIDIA: AI and Gaming Lead The Way Forward
- Joby Aviation Stock Preps For Takeoff
Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.