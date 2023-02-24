Gaurav Shah Sells 12,194 Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Stock

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) CEO Gaurav Shah sold 12,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $232,417.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 536,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,233,028.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ RCKT opened at $18.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 10.31 and a quick ratio of 10.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.29 and its 200-day moving average is $18.17. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $7.57 and a one year high of $23.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Pharmaceuticals

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $523,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 40,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

