BMO Capital Markets Boosts Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target to $228.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $220.00 to $228.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the network technology company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.80% from the company’s previous close.

PANW has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.77.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

NASDAQ PANW opened at $188.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $56.70 billion, a PE ratio of 2,573.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.34. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $213.63.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

Institutional Trading of Palo Alto Networks

In related news, Director John P. Key sold 2,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total value of $469,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,664 shares in the company, valued at $2,938,879.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director John P. Key sold 2,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total transaction of $469,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,938,879.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total value of $2,125,027.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 619,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,145,864.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 247,764 shares of company stock worth $39,940,935. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 156 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

