Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Insider Suresh Kannan Sells 6,585 Shares

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) insider Suresh Kannan sold 6,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $230,738.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,240 shares in the company, valued at $6,035,289.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Suresh Kannan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 8th, Suresh Kannan sold 20,119 shares of Model N stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total value of $792,487.41.

Model N stock opened at $34.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -48.08 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. Model N, Inc. has a one year low of $20.95 and a one year high of $43.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.46 and a 200 day moving average of $36.23.

Model N ( NYSE:MODN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $59.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.51 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a negative return on equity of 7.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Model N, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

MODN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Model N from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Model N from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Model N to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Model N from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Model N in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Model N by 761.5% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Model N by 35.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Model N in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Model N by 94.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Model N, Inc engages in developing and monetizing revenue management solutions. It offers cloud revenue optimization and compliance to pharmaceutical, medical technology, semiconductor, and high-tech companies. Its products provide business processes such as pricing, quoting, contracting, regulatory compliance, rebates and incentives.

