Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) PT Raised to $235.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Mizuho from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PANW. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $190.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.77.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of PANW stock opened at $188.74 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.34. The firm has a market cap of $56.70 billion, a PE ratio of 2,573.84, a P/E/G ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.17. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $132.22 and a 12 month high of $213.63.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director John P. Key sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total transaction of $469,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,664 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,938,879.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.41, for a total transaction of $344,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,716 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,916,245.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 247,764 shares of company stock worth $39,940,935. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 190.8% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 12,316 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 8,081 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 186.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,658 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,520,000 after acquiring an additional 21,890 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 285.4% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 52,833 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,654,000 after acquiring an additional 39,124 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth about $345,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 408.4% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 11,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Articles

