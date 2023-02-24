Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Director Sells $271,041.66 in Stock

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 4,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $271,041.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,048.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Johnson Outdoors Stock Performance

JOUT stock opened at $64.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.40. The firm has a market cap of $659.76 million, a PE ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.85. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $84.56.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 9th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $196.39 million during the quarter. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 8.14%. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson Outdoors Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Outdoors Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 12th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 11th. Johnson Outdoors’s payout ratio is 32.04%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Outdoors during the third quarter worth $1,354,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 74.6% during the third quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 2.6% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 520,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,803,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 35.0% during the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 6,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 18.9% during the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 60.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors, Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography, and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

