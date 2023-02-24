JMP Securities Increases Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target to $230.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its target price raised by JMP Securities from $208.00 to $230.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the network technology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.86% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Redburn Partners began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.77.
Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of PANW opened at $188.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,573.84, a PEG ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.16 and a 200 day moving average of $160.34. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $132.22 and a 12 month high of $213.63.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 190.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 12,316 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 8,081 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 186.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,658 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 21,890 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 285.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 52,833 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,654,000 after purchasing an additional 39,124 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $345,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 408.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 11,398 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Palo Alto Networks Company Profile
Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Palo Alto Networks (PANW)
- Is The Rally In The TJX Companies Stock Over?
- Can Alibaba Sustain the Earnings Boost?
- The Bottom Is In For Garmin Stock
- NVIDIA: AI and Gaming Lead The Way Forward
- Joby Aviation Stock Preps For Takeoff
Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.