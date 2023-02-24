Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Given a €40.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($42.55) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($42.55) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($47.87) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €46.00 ($48.94) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group set a €30.00 ($31.91) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($42.55) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 2.1 %

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €34.68 ($36.89) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.21, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.73. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €19.74 ($21.00) and a 1 year high of €36.50 ($38.83). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €34.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €28.95.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and updates paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry. It also provides products and systems for various process stages in paint shop technology; supply control and conveyor systems, as well as air supply and exhaust-air systems; DXQ software family, which includes solutions for plant monitoring, manufacturing execution systems, advanced analytics, and other digital solutions; conveyor technology, filling, and testing technology, as well as assembly technology and marriage stations for connecting the car body and power train; consulting services; assembly and test systems for medical devices; test benches for electric and hybrid drives; and injection systems and inhalation devices.

