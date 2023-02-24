HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €39.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($41.49) price objective on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €66.00 ($70.21) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €61.30 ($65.21) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($63.83) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($63.83) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($58.51) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, January 27th.

HeidelbergCement Stock Up 0.9 %

HeidelbergCement stock opened at €65.00 ($69.15) on Thursday. HeidelbergCement has a 1-year low of €38.73 ($41.20) and a 1-year high of €67.72 ($72.04). The firm has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €59.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of €51.25.

About HeidelbergCement

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

