Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP) Price Target Increased to C$14.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GIP. Haywood Securities increased their price target on shares of Green Impact Partners from C$13.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Green Impact Partners from C$10.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial restated an outperform spec under weight rating on shares of Green Impact Partners in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Green Impact Partners from C$12.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Green Impact Partners Stock Performance

Shares of GIP stock opened at C$9.15 on Thursday. Green Impact Partners has a 12 month low of C$3.51 and a 12 month high of C$9.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$185.75 million and a PE ratio of -152.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.17.

Green Impact Partners Company Profile

Green Impact Partners ( CVE:GIP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 24th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.01. Green Impact Partners had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. The business had revenue of C$55.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$68.90 million. Analysts forecast that Green Impact Partners will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Green Impact Partners Inc, a clean energy company, provides water, waste, and solids treatment and recycling services in North America. It operates through two segments, Water and Industrial, and Energy Production. The company operates seven water and solids treatment and recycling facilities. It also acquires, develops, builds, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects; and distributes RNG, biofuel, and hydrogen.

