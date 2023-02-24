HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €54.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €54.00 ($57.45) price objective on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HEI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($63.83) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €61.30 ($65.21) price target on HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group set a €66.00 ($70.21) target price on HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($41.49) price target on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($58.51) price target on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

ETR HEI opened at €65.00 ($69.15) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €59.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is €51.25. HeidelbergCement has a 12 month low of €38.73 ($41.20) and a 12 month high of €67.72 ($72.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.42.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

