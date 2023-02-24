SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €125.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($132.98) price objective on SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €119.00 ($126.60) price objective on SAP in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays set a €130.00 ($138.30) price objective on SAP in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group set a €120.00 ($127.66) price objective on SAP in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €125.00 ($132.98) price objective on SAP in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.00 ($143.62) price target on SAP in a research report on Thursday.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Price Performance

SAP stock opened at €108.80 ($115.74) on Thursday. SAP has a 12 month low of €79.58 ($84.66) and a 12 month high of €112.74 ($119.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €105.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of €97.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.30 billion, a PE ratio of 55.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.01.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.