Amanpal Singh Bhutani Sells 3,741 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $295,015.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 222,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,578,446.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Amanpal Singh Bhutani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 4th, Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,353 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $100,757.91.

On Friday, December 2nd, Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,511 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total transaction of $118,673.94.

GoDaddy stock opened at $76.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.79 and a 200-day moving average of $76.51. The stock has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.65 and a 52 week high of $88.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in GoDaddy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in GoDaddy by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in GoDaddy by 152.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 8,371.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded GoDaddy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.89.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons in January 1997 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

