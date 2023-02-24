Brian Hehir Sells 2,881 Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Stock

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) Director Brian Hehir sold 2,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $301,727.13. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,662.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Price Performance

NYSE WAB opened at $104.24 on Friday. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $78.26 and a 12 month high of $107.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.98.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.30. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,092,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2,233.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 245,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,589,000 after purchasing an additional 234,764 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 165,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,201,051,000 after purchasing an additional 21,832 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 33,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

(Get Rating)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the Freight and Transit segments. The Freight segment builds new locomotives, manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives, rebuilds freight locomotives, supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services, and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.