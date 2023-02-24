Krones (ETR:KRN) Given a €120.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($127.66) price target on Krones (ETR:KRN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on KRN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($127.66) target price on shares of Krones in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €97.00 ($103.19) target price on Krones in a report on Monday, November 7th. Warburg Research set a €147.00 ($156.38) price target on Krones in a research note on Thursday. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €102.00 ($108.51) price objective on Krones in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €121.00 ($128.72) target price on shares of Krones in a report on Thursday, January 19th.

Get Krones alerts:

Krones Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of KRN stock opened at €111.80 ($118.94) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €106.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of €98.48. Krones has a 1-year low of €67.50 ($71.81) and a 1-year high of €113.50 ($120.74). The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

About Krones

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the production, filling, and packaging technology in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Krones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.