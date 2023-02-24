AXA (EPA:CS) Given a €34.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($36.17) price objective on AXA (EPA:CS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays set a €32.50 ($34.57) price target on AXA in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €32.20 ($34.26) target price on AXA in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($36.17) target price on AXA in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €34.00 ($36.17) target price on AXA in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a €33.30 ($35.43) target price on AXA in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

AXA Stock Performance

Shares of CS stock opened at €28.71 ($30.54) on Thursday. AXA has a twelve month low of €22.13 ($23.54) and a twelve month high of €27.69 ($29.46). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €27.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is €25.91.

AXA Company Profile

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

