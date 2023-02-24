ADVA Optical Networking (ETR:ADV) Given a €19.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €19.00 ($20.21) price target on ADVA Optical Networking (ETR:ADV – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
ADVA Optical Networking Trading Up 1.7 %
ADV stock opened at €22.78 ($24.23) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.72. ADVA Optical Networking has a 52 week low of €14.10 ($15.00) and a 52 week high of €23.04 ($24.51). The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €22.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of €20.59.
ADVA Optical Networking Company Profile
Read More
- Is The Rally In The TJX Companies Stock Over?
- Can Alibaba Sustain the Earnings Boost?
- The Bottom Is In For Garmin Stock
- NVIDIA: AI and Gaming Lead The Way Forward
- Joby Aviation Stock Preps For Takeoff
Receive News & Ratings for ADVA Optical Networking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADVA Optical Networking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.