ADVA Optical Networking (ETR:ADV) Given a €19.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €19.00 ($20.21) price target on ADVA Optical Networking (ETR:ADV – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ADV stock opened at €22.78 ($24.23) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.72. ADVA Optical Networking has a 52 week low of €14.10 ($15.00) and a 52 week high of €23.04 ($24.51). The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €22.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of €20.59.

ADVA Optical Networking SE engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; disaggregated networking, such as packet optical terminals and ensemble activators.

