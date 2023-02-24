Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) PT Lowered to $304.00

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $305.00 to $304.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $315.00 to $290.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $285.50.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of LH stock opened at $245.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $245.12 and its 200 day moving average is $234.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Laboratory Co. of America has a 52-week low of $200.32 and a 52-week high of $281.22.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.68%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America will post 17.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $43,924.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,079.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 8,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total value of $2,004,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,510.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $43,924.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,079.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,701 shares of company stock worth $2,178,302 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seeyond increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.6% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 6,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.0% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Co. of America

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.