General Motors (NYSE:GM) Given “Strong-Buy” Rating at Tigress Financial

Tigress Financial reaffirmed their strong-buy rating on shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $86.00 target price on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on General Motors from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of General Motors from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of General Motors from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.71.

General Motors Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $39.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $54.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. General Motors has a 1 year low of $30.33 and a 1 year high of $47.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.65 and a 200 day moving average of $37.83.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $43.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.62 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $671,438.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $755,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,754.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of General Motors

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in General Motors by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 205,833 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,537,000 after buying an additional 11,537 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of General Motors by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 963,580 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $30,603,000 after purchasing an additional 57,736 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in General Motors by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 127,426 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 24,884 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in General Motors by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 229,542 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $7,345,000 after purchasing an additional 44,355 shares during the period. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

