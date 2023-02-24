Electromed (NYSE:ELMD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Electromed Stock Performance

ELMD stock opened at $13.50 on Thursday. Electromed has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $13.84. The company has a market capitalization of $114.94 million, a P/E ratio of 58.70 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.35.

Get Electromed alerts:

Electromed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Electromed, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical equipment. The firm’s products include SmartVest SQL System and SmartVest Connect. It focuses on building market awareness, and acceptance of its products and services with physicians, clinicians, patients, and third-party payers.

Receive News & Ratings for Electromed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electromed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.