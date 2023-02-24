FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) PT Raised to $12.00

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.44% from the company’s previous close. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for FIGS’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on FIGS. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of FIGS from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of FIGS to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of FIGS from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of FIGS to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of FIGS to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FIGS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.39.

Shares of FIGS opened at $8.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.38, a PEG ratio of 33.35 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.60. FIGS has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $23.93.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS during the first quarter worth $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS during the third quarter worth $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS during the third quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS during the second quarter worth $42,000.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

