DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at Susquehanna

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Susquehanna from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DASH. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of DoorDash from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of DoorDash from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $227.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued an underperform rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.95.

DASH stock opened at $56.57 on Tuesday. DoorDash has a 52 week low of $41.37 and a 52 week high of $130.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 1.46.

In other DoorDash news, insider Keith Yandell sold 10,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $769,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 213,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,955,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Keith Yandell sold 10,997 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $769,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 213,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,955,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $2,570,335.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 353,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,318,208.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,433 shares of company stock valued at $5,649,850. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DASH. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 123.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in DoorDash by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in DoorDash by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in DoorDash by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in DoorDash by 305.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

