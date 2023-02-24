Frontline (NYSE:FRO) PT Raised to $22.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Frontline’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Frontline from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Frontline from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Frontline from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.17.

Shares of NYSE FRO opened at $17.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Frontline has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $18.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.08.

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The shipping company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Frontline had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 22.67%. The company had revenue of $208.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Frontline will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Frontline by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 200,755 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 34,400 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Frontline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $425,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Frontline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Frontline by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 58,924 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 21,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sand Grove Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in Frontline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,630,000. 35.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frontline Plc is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Limmasol, Cyprus.

