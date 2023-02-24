Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Universal Security Instruments Stock Performance

NYSE:UUU opened at $2.79 on Thursday. Universal Security Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.06.

Get Universal Security Instruments alerts:

Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 million for the quarter.

Universal Security Instruments Company Profile

Universal Security Instruments, Inc designs and markets safety products consisting primarily of smoke alarms, carbon monoxide alarms and related products. Its products include Smoke and Fire Alarms, Carbon Monoxide Alarms, Combo Smoke, CO & Gas Alarms, 10 Year Sealed Battery Alarms, Home Safety & Security, and Alarm Accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Security Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Security Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.