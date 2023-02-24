Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Universal Security Instruments Stock Performance
NYSE:UUU opened at $2.79 on Thursday. Universal Security Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.06.
Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 million for the quarter.
Universal Security Instruments Company Profile
Universal Security Instruments, Inc designs and markets safety products consisting primarily of smoke alarms, carbon monoxide alarms and related products. Its products include Smoke and Fire Alarms, Carbon Monoxide Alarms, Combo Smoke, CO & Gas Alarms, 10 Year Sealed Battery Alarms, Home Safety & Security, and Alarm Accessories.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Universal Security Instruments (UUU)
- Is The Rally In The TJX Companies Stock Over?
- Can Alibaba Sustain the Earnings Boost?
- The Bottom Is In For Garmin Stock
- NVIDIA: AI and Gaming Lead The Way Forward
- Joby Aviation Stock Preps For Takeoff
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Security Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Security Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.