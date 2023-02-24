Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Rating Reiterated by Stephens

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Stephens in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $31.00 target price on the stock. Stephens’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.91% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Camping World from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Camping World from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.
Camping World Price Performance
Camping World stock opened at $23.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.57. Camping World has a 1 year low of $20.55 and a 1 year high of $33.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.25.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camping World
About Camping World
Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans, and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans, and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring, and promoting the RV lifestyle.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Camping World (CWH)
- Is The Rally In The TJX Companies Stock Over?
- Can Alibaba Sustain the Earnings Boost?
- The Bottom Is In For Garmin Stock
- NVIDIA: AI and Gaming Lead The Way Forward
- Joby Aviation Stock Preps For Takeoff
Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.