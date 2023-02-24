Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Rating Reiterated by Stephens

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Stephens in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $31.00 target price on the stock. Stephens’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.91% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Camping World from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Camping World from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Camping World stock opened at $23.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.57. Camping World has a 1 year low of $20.55 and a 1 year high of $33.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its position in shares of Camping World by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 90,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 29,885 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Camping World by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Camping World during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 56,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chimera Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 4th quarter valued at $464,000. Institutional investors own 36.92% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans, and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans, and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring, and promoting the RV lifestyle.

