Barclays Lowers Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Price Target to GBX 1,480

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from GBX 1,500 ($18.06) to GBX 1,480 ($17.82) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Liberum Capital assumed coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,307.33.
NYSE SNN opened at $29.40 on Wednesday. Smith & Nephew has a 1-year low of $21.77 and a 1-year high of $36.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.85.
Smith & Nephew plc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.
