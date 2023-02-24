Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Clearwater Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Clearwater Paper from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Get Clearwater Paper alerts:

Clearwater Paper Stock Up 1.8 %

Clearwater Paper stock opened at $38.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Clearwater Paper has a 1-year low of $25.07 and a 1-year high of $46.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.24. The company has a market cap of $637.38 million, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Clearwater Paper ( NYSE:CLW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.21). Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $526.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 398,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,410,000 after purchasing an additional 184,832 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,416,000. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 374,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,069,000 after buying an additional 71,589 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Clearwater Paper by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 224,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,475,000 after buying an additional 60,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 137,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after acquiring an additional 59,969 shares during the period. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clearwater Paper

(Get Rating)

Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.