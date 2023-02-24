Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Clearwater Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Clearwater Paper from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.
Clearwater Paper stock opened at $38.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Clearwater Paper has a 1-year low of $25.07 and a 1-year high of $46.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.24. The company has a market cap of $637.38 million, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.88.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 398,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,410,000 after purchasing an additional 184,832 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,416,000. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 374,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,069,000 after buying an additional 71,589 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Clearwater Paper by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 224,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,475,000 after buying an additional 60,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 137,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after acquiring an additional 59,969 shares during the period. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.
