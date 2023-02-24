Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Issuer Direct stock opened at $26.49 on Thursday. Issuer Direct has a twelve month low of $18.21 and a twelve month high of $30.25. The firm has a market cap of $100.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.84 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.78.

Issuer Direct Corp. engages in the provision of communications and compliance technology solutions. The company offers Platform id., which eliminates the complexity associated with producing and distributing business communications and financial information. It services focuses on the communications, compliance, annual meeting and proxy, and transfer agency.

