DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) PT Raised to $77.00 at DA Davidson

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by DA Davidson from $60.00 to $77.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on DoorDash from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded DoorDash from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on DoorDash from $129.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on DoorDash from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on DoorDash from $185.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.95.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DoorDash Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DASH opened at $56.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.20. The company has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 1.46. DoorDash has a 12-month low of $41.37 and a 12-month high of $130.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other DoorDash news, insider Keith Yandell sold 10,997 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $769,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 213,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,955,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other DoorDash news, insider Keith Yandell sold 10,997 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $769,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 213,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,955,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $2,570,335.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 353,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,318,208.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 106,433 shares of company stock worth $5,649,850 over the last 90 days. 15.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 123.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 43.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 18.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 204.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 305.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

About DoorDash

(Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.