DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) PT Raised to $77.00 at DA Davidson

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by DA Davidson from $60.00 to $77.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on DoorDash from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded DoorDash from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on DoorDash from $129.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on DoorDash from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on DoorDash from $185.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.95.
DoorDash Trading Down 2.3 %
Shares of NYSE:DASH opened at $56.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.20. The company has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 1.46. DoorDash has a 12-month low of $41.37 and a 12-month high of $130.20.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 123.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 43.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 18.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 204.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 305.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.65% of the company’s stock.
About DoorDash
DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DoorDash (DASH)
- Is The Rally In The TJX Companies Stock Over?
- Can Alibaba Sustain the Earnings Boost?
- The Bottom Is In For Garmin Stock
- NVIDIA: AI and Gaming Lead The Way Forward
- Joby Aviation Stock Preps For Takeoff
Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.