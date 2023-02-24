Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) PT Raised to $18.00

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 12.66% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Element Solutions from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on Element Solutions from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Element Solutions from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Element Solutions from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Element Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.58.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Element Solutions Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:ESI opened at $20.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.72. Element Solutions has a 1-year low of $15.31 and a 1-year high of $24.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $573.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.81 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Element Solutions will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESI. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Element Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 90.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the second quarter valued at $31,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 191.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Element Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.