LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

LiqTech International Price Performance

LiqTech International stock opened at $0.50 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $22.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.19. LiqTech International has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $6.01.

Get LiqTech International alerts:

About LiqTech International

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

LiqTech International, Inc is a clean technology company, which engages in the provision of gas and liquid purification products by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. It operates through the following segments: Water, Ceramics, Plastics, and Other. The firm specializes in ceramic membranes for liquid filtration systems and diesel particulate filters (DPFs) to control soot exhaust particles from diesel engines.

Receive News & Ratings for LiqTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiqTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.