EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) PT Lowered to $145.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Barclays from $152.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.31% from the company’s current price.

EOG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.82.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG opened at $119.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $92.16 and a 12 month high of $150.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.42. The stock has a market cap of $70.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 29.84%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 13.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at $22,183,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $772,864.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,523,600.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at $22,183,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ossiam boosted its position in EOG Resources by 1,206.7% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 196 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,346,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 54.3% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

