BOX (NYSE:BOX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of BOX in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BOX from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BOX has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.00.

BOX stock opened at $33.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -306.18, a PEG ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.05. BOX has a one year low of $22.31 and a one year high of $34.98.

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $249.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.79 million. Research analysts forecast that BOX will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $439,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,415,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,843,396.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BOX news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 3,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $98,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 120,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,614,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $439,270.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,415,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,843,396.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 296,919 shares of company stock worth $8,827,394. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of BOX by 62.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,468,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,908,000 after acquiring an additional 561,900 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in BOX by 14.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 22,508 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. grew its stake in BOX by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 109,685 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 14,689 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in BOX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $411,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of BOX by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 36,181 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

