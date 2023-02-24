Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) PT Raised to GBX 1,000 at UBS Group

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at UBS Group from GBX 970 ($11.68) to GBX 1,000 ($12.04) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SNN. Liberum Capital assumed coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,500 ($18.06) to GBX 1,480 ($17.82) in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,307.33.
Smith & Nephew Stock Performance
NYSE SNN opened at $29.40 on Wednesday. Smith & Nephew has a 12 month low of $21.77 and a 12 month high of $36.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.78.
About Smith & Nephew
Smith & Nephew plc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.
