Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Intellicheck Stock Down 0.8 %

IDN stock opened at $2.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $47.32 million, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.59. Intellicheck has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $3.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.41.

Intellicheck Company Profile

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

