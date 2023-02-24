Juniper Networks’ (JNPR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $39.00 price target on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Juniper Networks from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.53.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $31.47 on Tuesday. Juniper Networks has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.08.

Juniper Networks Increases Dividend

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The network equipment provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.33%.

Insider Transactions at Juniper Networks

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $203,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 794,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,829,062.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $203,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 794,985 shares in the company, valued at $25,829,062.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $29,016.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,842. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,978 shares of company stock valued at $1,902,897 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Juniper Networks

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,335 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 7,961 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 22,779 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 3.1% during the third quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 11,545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 14,690 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the designing, development, and the sale of products and services for performance networks. It offers requirements for global service, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

Further Reading

