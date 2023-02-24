Matson (NYSE:MATX) Price Target Cut to $70.00

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Stephens from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Stephens’ target price points to a potential upside of 4.43% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MATX. StockNews.com downgraded Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Matson from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Matson from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th.

Matson Price Performance

MATX stock opened at $67.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Matson has a one year low of $58.06 and a one year high of $125.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.29.

Institutional Trading of Matson

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.13. Matson had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 50.32%. The business had revenue of $801.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Matson will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Matson by 92.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 372 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Matson by 300.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 441 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Matson during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matson by 1,573.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Matson in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

