Medifast (NYSE:MED) Price Target Cut to $94.00

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $106.00 to $94.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential downside of 13.46% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

Medifast Trading Up 5.6 %

NYSE MED opened at $108.62 on Wednesday. Medifast has a 12 month low of $96.00 and a 12 month high of $197.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.50.

Insider Transactions at Medifast

Institutional Trading of Medifast

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 571 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $116.11 per share, with a total value of $66,298.81. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,014 shares in the company, valued at $4,297,695.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Medifast by 437.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 11,843 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Medifast by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Medifast by 3.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Medifast by 7.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Medifast by 19.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medifast

(Get Rating)

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand, a lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The firm’s product line includes bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups.

Featured Stories

