Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) PT Raised to $13.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $11.50 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 26.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Manitowoc in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Manitowoc from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Manitowoc from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Manitowoc from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Manitowoc Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTW opened at $17.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.27 million, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.30. Manitowoc has a 12 month low of $7.53 and a 12 month high of $18.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manitowoc

Manitowoc ( NYSE:MTW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $621.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.36 million. Manitowoc had a positive return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 6.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Manitowoc will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Manitowoc by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Manitowoc by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Manitowoc by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 231,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 2.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 51,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 90,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

