Insider Selling: Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE:DC) CEO Sells 170,000 Shares of Stock

Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE:DC – Get Rating) CEO Jonathan T. Awde sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $511,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,602,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,862,293.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Dakota Gold Price Performance

Shares of DC opened at $2.88 on Friday. Dakota Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $8.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.36.

Get Dakota Gold alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dakota Gold

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Dakota Gold by 237.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6,831 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Dakota Gold by 543.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 11,848 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Dakota Gold by 25.1% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Dakota Gold by 140.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 14,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dakota Gold in the third quarter valued at $78,000. 23.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dakota Gold

Dakota Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Blind Gold, City Creek, Homestake Paleoplacer, Tinton, West Corridor, Ragged Top, Poorman Anticline, Maitland, and South Lead/Whistler Gulch projects located Homestake District, South Dakota.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dakota Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dakota Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.