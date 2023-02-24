Insider Selling: Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) CFO Sells $504,078.80 in Stock

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 5,710 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total transaction of $504,078.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,517,922.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Brunswick Stock Performance

Brunswick stock opened at $88.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.07 and its 200 day moving average is $75.54. Brunswick Co. has a twelve month low of $61.89 and a twelve month high of $98.33.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.02. Brunswick had a return on equity of 37.56% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.80%.

Several analysts have weighed in on BC shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Brunswick from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.23.

Institutional Trading of Brunswick

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after buying an additional 4,207 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 3,943 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 2nd quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, Barden Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

